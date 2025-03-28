Stock market: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop after Fed’s inflation report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stocks edged lower Friday as Wall Street grapples with President Trump's escalating trade war and digests another signal of reinvigorated inflation pressures along with falling consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gave up 0.8%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (GSPC) fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) dropped 1.2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In focus Friday morning was the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge of "core" PCE. The reading showed prices increased more than expected last month, rising 0.4% month over month and 2.8% year over year, continuing a stubborn plateau on the path to the Fed's target.

Meanwhile US consumer sentiment fell to a more than two-year low in March. The latest reading from the University of Michigan came in at 57, down from a 64.7 reading in the prior month.

Stocks have had a roller coaster of a week, starting off on a high on hopes that Trump would temper his tariff plans and then abruptly diving on Wednesday upon news of new duties on auto imports. Markets continued to slide Thursday as Wall Street digested Trump's 25% levies on foreign cars along with more hawkish comments on what lies ahead in the trade war. April 2, the date when broad reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect, is looming large.

News.Az