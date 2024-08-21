Stock rally stalls as investors await US jobs data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian markets declined on Wednesday as a strong global stock rebound took a breather, with bond yields and the dollar also slipping ahead of key U.S. economic data and upcoming speeches from policymakers expected to advocate for interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 ended its eight-session winning streak with a 0.2% dip overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5%, while U.S. and European futures inched up by about 0.2%, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1% with JD.com dropping 10% as top shareholder Walmart moved to sell its large stake.Japan's Nikkei fell 1% at the open as a recovery from its collapse in early August runs into resistance around the 38,000 level, but it recovered to trade 0.3% lower in the afternoon.Later on Wednesday preliminary revisions to U.S. labour data are due to be published and a large downward revision is expected, which would support cutting interest rates. Federal Reserve minutes are also expected to reinforce a dovish stance.On Thursday, U.S. and global purchasing managers' index surveys are due.The falling dollar has launched gold to record highs and returned the yen to 145.67 per greenback, a gain of 1.6% for the week so far and some 11% higher than last month's 38-year trough.The euro is up nearly 3% for August to date and, at $1.1132 in Asia trade, is at its highest since early December and testing major chart levels.Interest rate futures have priced in a 25 basis point (bps) U.S. rate cut next month, with a 1/3 chance of a 50 bps cut. Almost 100 bps in cuts are priced in for this year, and another 100 bps next year.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make a speech at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars held sizeable recent gains with the Aussie at $0.6747 and kiwi at $0.6157.The mood kept bond markets supported and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields nudged lower to 3.81%, while two-year yields hovered at 3.99%.Commodity prices stabilised with Brent crude futures at $77.12 a barrel and Dalian iron ore finding a floor after a Bloomberg report that China plans to allow local governments to buy unsold homes in the latest property-market support measure.Gold prices hovered at $2,516 an ounce, just below record levels touched on Tuesday.In emerging markets, central banks in Thailand and Indonesia meet to set rates on Wednesday, though neither is expected to start cutting rates before the Federal Reserve.

