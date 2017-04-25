Stolen radioactive material prompts high alert across Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine Mexican states have been placed on high alert after a radioactive material used in medical equipment was stolen. Radioactive substances have been reported stolen or lost several times in Mexico since 2013, DW reports.

The head Mexico's national emergency services, Luis Felipe Puente, warned on Monday that an unknown amount of nuclear material used in medical equipment had been stolen from the back of a truck in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state.

"This was industrial equipment that included Iridium-192... which can be dangerous for people if it is taken out of its container," the interior ministry said in a statement.

The theft prompted an alert and search for material across nine states: Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacan San Luis Potosi, Durango and Zacatecas.

