Stoltenberg: Azerbaijan reliable partner of NATO

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with head of Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO Gaya Mammadov.

Mammadov handed over his credentials to the NATO secretary general.

During the meeting, Mammadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the secretary general.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional security issues.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to participation in the Partnership for Peace program, and stressed that the country will continue joint efforts with NATO to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He informed about the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and stressed that the support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan, expressed in the final declaration of the NATO Brussels Summit, and the position of the Alliance calling for solving the conflict based on these principles are welcome.

In turn, Stoltenberg asked to convey his greetings to the president of Azerbaijan. He expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, and also thanked for the contribution made by the Azerbaijani side to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the Afghan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund.

