Storm Conall to bring heavy rain to southern UK, worsening flooding risks MAP
A children's play area under flood water near Billing Wharf, Northamptonshire. Photo: PA
A newly-named storm, Conall, is forecast to bring heavy rain to southern England and threaten further issues in flood-hit areas still cleaning up from Storm Bert.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rainfall in several southern areas of the UK, News.Az reports, citing British media.
Many parts of England and Wales will also see wet conditions overnight, though the worst of the storm will not hit the UK.
The storm was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland, name storms for ease of communication.
The heaviest rainfall is expected near the south coast of England and in the far southeast, with 15-20mm and possibly 30-40mm of rain forecast.
These areas did not receive the same heavy rainfall from Storm Bert as some other parts of England and Wales.
Flood-hit areas, which could see some rainfall overnight, are very sensitive to any more rain.
And while there will not be much, typically 5-15mm, it could cause more issues.
Dutch Weather Service KNMI has named the next storm of the season #StormConall. This system will push across the south of the UK over the next 24 hours. The heaviest rain will be across the Netherlands, but parts of southern England may see up to 50mm (2in). pic.twitter.com/1cqK4PSqlJ— News.Az (@news_az) November 27, 2024