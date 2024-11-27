Storm Conall to bring heavy rain to southern UK, worsening flooding risks MAP

A newly-named storm, Conall, is forecast to bring heavy rain to southern England and threaten further issues in flood-hit areas still cleaning up from Storm Bert.

Dutch Weather Service KNMI has named the next storm of the season #StormConall. This system will push across the south of the UK over the next 24 hours. The heaviest rain will be across the Netherlands, but parts of southern England may see up to 50mm (2in). pic.twitter.com/1cqK4PSqlJ