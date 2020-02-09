Storm Sabine disrupts flights and trains in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 180 flights to and from Frankfurt airport were canceled on Sunday, and severe disruptions were expected on the railway as storm Sabine hit Germany, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said, according to Reuters.

The Fraport spokeswoman said the number of canceled flights represented about 15% of the around 1,200 planned flights in and out of Frankfurt, Germany’s main hub.

She said that around 140 of Monday’s scheduled flights had already been canceled, more than a tenth of the total. Travel was also disrupted in the Netherlands and Britain, where the storm has been named Ciara.

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest carrier, said it would cancel short- and long-haul flights from Munich airport on Monday until 1200 GMT and 1300 GMT, respectively.

Long-haul flights to Frankfurt so far were not expected to be affected, the airline said.

In a separate statement, Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings said it had suspended flight operations at the airports of Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] also warned of severe disruptions and said it would stop long-distance train travel across Germany - Europe’s biggest economy - from 1700 GMT onwards.

News.Az

