Storms kill at least 12 in US

Severe weather has swept across America's South, killing at least six people in Mississippi, six more in Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains, AAP reported.

Many people spent part of the night early on Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee area and several counties in northwest Georgia appeared to be particularly hard-hit.

Murray County, Georgia, Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told WAGA-TV that two mobile home parks were severely damaged, with five people killed and five others hospitalised after a narrow line of storms left a 8km-long path of destruction.

Another person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Cartersville, Georgia, the station reported.

At least 14 people were hospitalised in the Chattanooga area, where search and rescue teams from at least 10 fire departments were going door to door responding to more than 300 emergency calls for help, the fire department said.

The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out power for about 750,000 people in a 10-state swath ranging from Texas to Georgia up to West Virginia, according to poweroutages.us. News.Az

