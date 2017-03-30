Stormy wind is expected in Baku and Absheron tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on March 30, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.

Rains are forecasted in some areas of the peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow.



The temperature will be 4…7˚C at night, 8…13˚C in daytime, in Baku 4…6˚C at night, 10…12˚C in the afternoon. Air pressure will raise up to 772. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 60-65% in the afternoon.



Strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 31. The temperature will drop by 3-5˚C compared to previous days.



According to medical-meteorological forecasts, the advantage of strong Khazri wind in Absheron peninsula on March 31 will be very unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.



Lightining is expected in some districts of Azerbaijan. It will occasionally rain in northern and western districts. It is going to sleet and snow in mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. Torrential rain and hail are expected in some districts. West wind will occasionally intensify.



The air temperature will be 2…7 °C at night and 13…18 °C in the daytime, and in the mountains -2…3 °C at night, 5…9 °C in the daytime.

News.Az

