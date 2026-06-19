Strait of Hormuz oil traffic surges after major U.S.-Iran deal

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Commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has surged to its highest level in weeks following a breakthrough agreement between the United States and Iran to reopen the vital waterway. According to data from trade intelligence firm Kpler, at least 20 oil tankers successfully transited the strait on Thursday alone, marking the busiest day of shipping since June 2.

The sudden influx of maritime traffic comes immediately after the U.S. Navy ended its blockade of Iran, while Tehran simultaneously waived all shipping tolls for a 60-day grace period, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

In total, 25 vessels—including cargo, container ships, and multiple Saudi Arabian and Emirati supertankers capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of crude—navigated the channel. U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the progress, stating that the Iranians "are honoring their end of the commitment."

Signaling a swift return to normal trade operations, Iranian supertankers have begun reactivating their tracking transponders after flying under the radar during the conflict. Kpler analysts noted that five fully loaded Iranian supertankers were spotted departing the region on Friday. While the initial 60 days of transit are toll-free, the long-term governance of the strait remains an open question, with future talks scheduled between Iran, Oman, and neighboring Gulf states to establish a permanent administrative framework.

News.Az