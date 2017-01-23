Strasbourg hosts PACE winter session today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strasbourg is today hosting the next winter session of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE).

Report informs that the current session will elect the PACE President and vice presidents, judges to the ECHR. The parliamentarians will discuss reports on results of monitoring of presidential elections in Bulgaria and parliamentary elections in Macedonia.

Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis will deliver speech on January 24, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis on January 25.

Also there will be discussed issues of attacks on journalists and media freedom in Europe, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine, and others.

The session will end on January 27.

News.Az

News.Az