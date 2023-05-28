Strategic alliance between Azerbaijan, Türkiye will be further strengthened: Minister

Strategic alliance between Azerbaijan, Türkiye will be further strengthened: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun extended his congratulations over the landslide victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections, News.Az reports.

"I convey my sincere congratulations on the great victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Republican Union in the elections held in fraternal Türkiye," FM Bayramov tweeted.

"We are confident that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to strengthen," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading Sunday’s runoff election with 53.41% of the vote while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 46.59%, with 75.42% of votes nationwide counted, according to the head of the election authority.

Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), gave the official results of the vote count so far to reporters in the capital Ankara.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

Nearly 192,000 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye.

News.Az