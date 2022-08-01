Strategy for socio-economic development creates conditions for transition to qualitatively new stage of development in Azerbaijan: Minister

The approval of the “Strategy for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026” creates conditions for the transition to a qualitatively new stage of development in the country, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an interview with Real TV, News.Az reports.

“For the first time in our practice, strategy is a completely collective and collegial document. Industrial working groups created during the preparation of the document were led by the heads of the relevant fields and ministries,” he said.

The minister stressed that the main goal is to ensure the welfare of the society, integration of Azerbaijan's economy into the global value chain, intensification of innovative orientation and financial stability of the national economy.

