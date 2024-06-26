Strong Azerbaijani army ‘guarantor of regional peace and stability’: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strong Azerbaijani army is not only an active deterrence factor against those who dream of revanchism but also a guarantor of peace and stability in the region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X on the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day, News.Az reports.

26th of June is an Army Day in Azerbaijan!



“Diplomacy without Army is like music without instrument,” Hajiyev noted.“As President Ilham Aliyev said, the Army of Azerbaijan is not an army of military exercises and parades. The Army of Azerbaijan is an army that has achieved absolute military victory in modern conventional warfare by demonstrating revolution in military affairs. Putting an end to 30 year long military occupation of Armenia by itself through military-political means Azerbaijan proved that international law is valid and alive! The military operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 and 2023 demonstrated the highest standards and exemplary behavior in terms of respect for international humanitarian law. No single case of deliberate targeting of civilians or collateral damage on civilians and civilian assets/objects were registered. The strong Azerbaijani army is not only an active deterrence factor against those who dream of revanchism but also a guarantor of peace and stability in the region,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az