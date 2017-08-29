Strong fire in Turkish airport in Van province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong fire has occurred in the Van Ferit Melen Airport in the Van province, east of Turkey, the country’s media outlets reported Aug. 29.

According to the report, as a result of the fire, one citizen of Turkey got poisoned with carbon monoxide, AzVision reports.

It is reported that the fire has been extinguished.

The entrance to the airport was badly damaged in the fire, and the causes of the fire are not reported.

