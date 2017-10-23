Strong geomagnetic storm expected to begin tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to occur tomorrow and last for three days, Elchin Babayev, Deputy Director of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, told APA.

According to Babayev, Kp geomagnetic index is changing between 2 and 3 for now (maximum 9) but it is going to rise eventually. On October 24 and 25 respectively, G1- and G2-category (maximum G5) storms will occur.



Babayev said storms of this scale occur once or twice every 11 years.



He explained that this geomagnetic storm is occurring as a result of a solar plasma stream originating from a medium-size coronal hole on the Sun’s surface.



“Charged plasmatic particles easily leave the coronal hole and set off in the direction of interplanetary space, to the Earth as well. Currently, the plasma wind speed is 440 km/s. The directivity of the interplanetary magnetic field to the south of Z component makes the cosmic weather unfavorable and plays the role of a catalyst,” Babayev said.



He went on to say that there is also an increase in atmospheric pressure, which causes discomfort.



“The storm is more effective in the upper latitudes. The images of the mysterious polar shines (Aurora borealis) will soon be posted in the media. The effect on our mid-range geographical circles is usually weak,” he said.



Babayev noted that, unlike healthy people, those who are suffering from chronic cardiovascular disease, as well as the elderly and the children should avoid tension and take precautionary measures (based on the doctor's advice).

News.Az

News.Az