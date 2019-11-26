Strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apowerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania early Tuesday, sparking panic in Tirana and the coastal city of Durres where a building collapsed, according to the Ministry of Defence, Daily Sabah reported.

The quake hit in the early hours of the morning, sending people in the capital running into the streets, according to an AFP correspondent.

The quake struck at 3:54 am (0254 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers, just north of the coastal city of Durres, which is about 25 kilometers west of Tirana, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS data, over the past 20 years, the country has been hit by just one quake with a magnitude higher than six in 2003 when a magnitude-6.3 tremor hit its southern border with Greece.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the quake was felt in the regions of Puglia and Basilicata in the south of the country.

A magnitude-5.8 tremor that struck about 60 kilometers north-west of Tirana in late September injured dozens of people.

News.Az

News.Az