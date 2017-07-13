Strong wildfires rage in southern Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong wildfires are raging in southern Italy.

The Italian authorities have involved units of the armed forces for preventing the emergency situation in the south of the country where tens of strong wildfires have been raging, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

At the initiative of Italy's Minister of Environment Protection Gian Lucca Galletti, the Committee on ensuring public order and security has made a decision to strengthen the presence of militaries on sight to overcome and prevent the critical situation connected with wildfires. The servicemen, participating in the operation called "Silent streets" on ensuring order in big cities, have already been sent to assist firefighters and employees of the Civil Defense Service fighting fire in Campania province.

This is first of all about extinguishing the fire in the Vesuvius National Park that has destroyed about 100 ha of the forest.

According to law enforcement bodies, reason of many fires is intentional arsons.

News.Az

