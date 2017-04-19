Strong winds cause problems across Georgia’s Batumi
- 19 Apr 2017 08:26
Strong winds on Tuesday evening caused a number of problems across Batumi, Georgia, destroying a bus stop and uprooting trees.
The roof was ripped off a house and fell on parked cars, as a result of which five cars were damaged. No causalities were reported, APA's Georgia bureau reported.
Efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of strong winds.
