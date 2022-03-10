Students from 26 countries evacuated from Ukraine to Poland: Interior Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Students from twenty-six countries have been evacuated from Ukraine to Poland by train, said a message posted on the Telegram channel of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

"Students from 26 countries were evacuated by train to Poland. At the Mostyska Zheleznodorozhnaya checkpoint, border guards of the Shehyni department of the Lviv detachment issued the Lviv-Przemysl train, which 768 foreigners left the country," the ministry added.

Azerbaijan also keeps taking the necessary measures to evacuate its nationals who fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. To date, 12 charter flights have been arranged along with numerous bus tours from Ukraine to Bucharest and Iasi (Romania), and Katowice (Poland), bringing 5,000 citizens and members of their families to Azerbaijan.

News.Az