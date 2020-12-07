Students of Italian-Azerbaijani University will make special contribution to bilateral ties – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a meeting with a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the plans between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.

The head of state recalled that during his recent state visit to Italy, cooperation in the field of education was also discussed.

“We have agreed to establish an Italian-Azerbaijani University. Upon my return to Baku, I gave relevant instructions on this issue. I think that a building for the university will be built in the near future. I keep this issue in the spotlight and am regularly informed about it. I must also say that based on the information provided to me, there will be several faculties in the university,” he said.

“When I looked at the list, I saw that there was no faculty of architecture, so I suggested that it be added. After all, Italian architecture is a universal human asset, and the construction sector, which is widespread in our country, must certainly have a modern appearance. Of course, young people studying at the Italian-Azerbaijani University will make a special contribution to the relations between the two countries,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az