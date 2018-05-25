Stylish Luxury Hotel of 2018 opens for a jubilee season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum is set to open for another exciting season.

Nikki Beach Worldwide, the first and original luxury beach club concept is celebrating the brands 20th anniversary this year.

Formula of success

Founded by entrepreneur Jack Penrod in Miami Beach in 1998, Nikki Beach currently has 13 locations around the world, including Saint-Tropez in France, St. Barth in the Caribbean, Spanish Marbella, Monte-Carlo, Monaco and, of course, Bodrum in Turkey, where it opened in 2016.

Nikki Beach concept combines a unique idea of a luxurious beach club in which elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art seamlessly merge into one memorable experience. This magical formula has made Nikki Beach legendary around the world.

The resort complex in Bodrum locates on a picturesque peninsula in the Aegean Sea and includes a 76-suite hotel featuring Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club, Café Nikki, Sunset Lounge, Tone Gym, and Nikki Spa. The property offers 4, 6 and 7 bedroom villas that are spacious and contemporary. Each villa is designed to blend into its natural surroundings and bodes calming colors and relaxing lighting. Bespoke features include an entertainment wall, a signature MyBar, mood-light systems and oversized bathrooms. It is no accident that in January 2018 Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum was awarded “Stylish Luxury Hotel of the Year” by Luxury Travel Guide.

Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club offers indoor and outdoor dining options, a swim-up bar, octagon bar, VIP cabanas, 2-tier VIP terrace, and a Nikki Beach Lifestyle boutique.

Everlasting holiday

Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club features the brand’s signature all white décor, international cuisine, exceptional entertainment and lavish parties.

In celebration of the brands 20th anniversary, Nikki Beach Bodrum will host events throughout the season including the sought after White Party, first launched in St. Tropez in 2002, celebrating the birthday of iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell. The venue will be completely transformed into a white paradise featuring classic Nikki Beach style, complemented by memorable décor elements. As one of the most coveted invitations around the world, Nikki Beach guests will dress in all white. The event theme will be announced in the coming months.

Owing to a wonderful location with a view over Torba Bay, famous for the stunning sunsets, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum is amongst one of the most popular venues for weddings. They say that you have to stand in a queue several months in advance to book a venue for festivities.

Yet to admire the wonderful sunsets, it would suffice to reserve a table in the rooftop restaurant with stunning panoramic views of the bay. There is a harmony between Aegean and local cuisine highlighting the finest organic ingredients. In the spirit of Nikki Beach, the rooftop will also highlight daily live performances featuring unique entertainment and DJ’s.



Stay toned!

The kings of parties are simply in need of staying fit. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum takes care of your health. Tone Gym is equipped with everything needed to be in shape. It does not matter if you want to simply shake off fatigue or if fitness is a way of life for you, in Tone Gym you will find like-minded people. In addition to state of the art Techno Gym equipment, Tone Gym includes an outdoor fit area with Cross Fit equipment.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum and Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club are represented by a team of outstanding professionals with unique personalities who together will strive to create new benchmarks of excellence in the hospitality industry. The main rule for the personnel here: to treat people with respect, be genuine, humble and most of all to put the guests first at all times.

It is with its solid brand culture and the talents the world-famous Nikki Beach acquire the necessary ingredients to lead this new market niche in the 21st century.

News.Az

News.Az