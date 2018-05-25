Subsidies to agriculture almost doubled in Azerbaijan for 8 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

State subsidies to agriculture have almost doubled in Azerbaijan for the past eight years, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said May 25 at a confe

“The scope of subsidies has also been expanded, the structure of subsidies has been improved, up to the final product,” the minister said, according to AzVision. “The amount of some subsidies has increased 3-5 times in recent years.”

