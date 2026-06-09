Sudan launches $41 million water infrastructure program in Red Sea State

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Sudan has signed a $41 million agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and UNICEF to implement a series of major water infrastructure projects in Red Sea State, aiming to improve access to drinking water and sanitation services across the region.

The agreement was signed on Monday by representatives of Sudan's Ministry of Finance, the Government of Red Sea State, the African Development Bank and UNICEF, News.Az reports, citing Sudan Tribune.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony, Sudanese Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim said the initiative would help address long-standing drinking water shortages in Red Sea State, particularly in the city of Port Sudan.

He noted that the projects form part of the government's commitment to improving essential services for local communities and will be implemented in partnership with the African Development Bank and UNICEF.

In addition to water-related investments, Ibrahim pledged to tackle electricity shortages in the state, saying efforts are already underway to expand power services to underserved communities and areas that currently lack reliable electricity access.

Major investments in water supply and sanitation

Red Sea State Governor Lieutenant General Mostafa Mohamed Nour said the agreement is focused on strengthening water supply systems throughout the state.

According to Nour, the projects are financed through a grant from the African Development Bank and will be implemented by UNICEF. The program includes the construction of internal water distribution networks, water transmission lines, a water station with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters, and sanitation facilities.

The governor said the total value of the projects is estimated at $41 million.

Building on previous humanitarian support

Nour praised UNICEF's continued support in the region, noting that the agency implemented water projects worth $1.5 million in South Tokar last year. He added that UNICEF has also played an important role in supporting healthcare and education services across Red Sea State.

The governor expressed gratitude to both the African Development Bank and Sudan's Ministry of Finance for supporting the initiative.

He said residents are expected to see significant improvements in water availability and supply stability in the coming months as the projects move forward.

The agreement comes as Sudan continues efforts to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve access to essential services in areas facing growing humanitarian and development challenges.

News.Az