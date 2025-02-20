Sudan recalls ambassador from Kenya over 'parallel government' talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan recalled its ambassador from Kenya on Thursday in protest over Nairobi hosting a meeting to discuss the formation of a parallel government.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Kamal Jabara was summoned “for consultations in response to Kenya’s hosting of meetings involving the Rapid Support Forces ((RSF) militia and its allies, in a hostile move against Sudan.”

The ministry urged Nairobi to abandon what it called a “dangerous course” that threatens regional peace and security and promotes terrorism and genocide.

Sudan earlier accused Kenya’s presidency of “embracing and encouraging a conspiracy” to establish an RSF-led government.

News.Az