Sudden weather deterioration expected in Azerbaijan

On September 27, cloudy weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is predicted.

It will intensify in some parts of the peninsula. Lighting is expected, and mild north-west will intensify occasionally, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.



The temperature will be 16…18 C at night, 19…22 C in the daytime. In Baku, it will be 16…18 C at night, 20…22 C in the daytime.



The atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.



The weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 27-28. Intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some areas.



North-west wind will strengthen from time to time. The temperature will drop by nearly 7 C.



According to the medical-meteorological forecasts, in the Absheron Peninsula on September 27-28, the weather will be fluctuating, there will be occasionally strengthening mild wind and rainy weather, the temperature will fall, which is also unfavorable to meteo-sensitive people.



The lightning and occasional rain is expected in Azerbaijan’s districts. It will be pouring and intensive in some areas. Western wind will intensify occasionally. The temperature will be 13…17 C at night, 21…26 C in the daytime. In mountains, it will be 6…11C at night, 12…17 C in the daytime.



The weather will be unstable, lightning and occasional rains are expected from September 27 till the end of the month. There is a possibility of intensive pouring and hail in some areas. It will pass to sleet, snow in high mountainous areas.

