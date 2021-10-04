Yandex metrika counter

“Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation

The “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants have been inaugurated after renovation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done at the “Sugovushan-1” station.

President Ilham Aliyev also familiarized himself with the “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plant.

The head of state launched the stations.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the work done at the Sugovushan water reservoir.

