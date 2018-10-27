Suicide attack kills 5, injures 12 in central Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosion of a bomb-laden car claimed the lives of 5 police officers and injured 12 more in Maidan Wardak Province on Saturday, Maidan Wardak governor spokesman said, IRNA reports.

Speaking to local media, Abdul Rahman Mangal said the attacker detonated the car near the police center in Maidan Wardak.

The attacker targeted a number of police officers who attended the place for training courses, he said.

The injured police officers were taken to the hospital, Mangal added.

No group or individual has yet claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Wardak Province, also called Wardag or simply Wardak Province, is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in the central region of Afghanistan.

