Suicide bomber kills four near US embassy in Kabul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At around 10:00 am (0530 GMT) a suicide bomber set off his explosives near a private bank and close to Massoud Square.

A suicide bomber blew himself up on a busy shopping street near the heavily-fortified US embassy in central Kabul Tuesday, killing four people and injuring several others, officials said, AFP reported.



It was the latest in a series of deadly attacks to hit the Afghan capital, and comes around three months after a massive truck bomb ripped through the same area, killing about 150 people.



"At around 10:00 am (0530 GMT) a suicide bomber set off his explosives near a private bank and close to Massoud Square. More details later," Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry, told AFP.



He added in a message on Twitter that four people had died in the attack.

News.Az

News.Az