Suicide bombers hit wedding in Iraq’s Saladin, kill 23
- 09 Mar 2017 11:41
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
At least 23 people were killed and another 20 injured when two blasts tore through a wedding in Iraq’s Saladin province north of Baghdad, according to a local p
“Suicide bombers targeted a wedding held by the Albu Nemr tribe in the Jazirat al-Hajjaj region west of Baiji city,” Ahmed Mohamed told Anadolu Agency.
Located some 280 kilometers north of capital Baghdad, Baiji is home to Iraq’s largest oil refinery.
