Suicide bombers hit wedding in Iraq’s Saladin, kill 23

At least 23 people were killed and another 20 injured when two blasts tore through a wedding in Iraq’s Saladin province north of Baghdad, according to a local p

“Suicide bombers targeted a wedding held by the Albu Nemr tribe in the Jazirat al-Hajjaj region west of Baiji city,” Ahmed Mohamed told Anadolu Agency.

Located some 280 kilometers north of capital Baghdad, Baiji is home to Iraq’s largest oil refinery.

