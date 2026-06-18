Sumud Flotilla activists protest in Brussels against EU–Israel relations

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Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla held a silent protest near the European Council building in Brussels on Wednesday, alleging mistreatment by Israeli forces and urging the EU to end its cooperation with Israel ahead of Thursday’s leaders’ summit.

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla gathered Wednesday near the European Council building in Brussels to denounce EU-Israel ties, days after alleging they suffered abuse during detention by Israeli forces, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

The demonstrators stood silently before a banner reading "We won't kneel to the occupation," timing their protest one day before EU leaders convene for a summit.

Participants held placards bearing messages including "Don't forget Palestine," "EU, you are complicit" and "EU, stop buying what Israel steals," directly challenging the bloc's trade relationship with Tel Aviv. The rally drew hundreds of supporters to the Belgian capital's EU quarter.

Among those present were Belgian sailor Arno Meyns, who said Israeli forces broke his ribs during his detention, and French activist Mariam Hadjal, who alleged she endured physical abuse and sexual assault. Arab-Jewish journalist Noa Avishag Schnall also attended, reporting she had received beatings and rape threats while held in Israel.

Former UN staff member Chloe Fiona Ludden, who resigned in protest over the international response to Gaza, stood alongside Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The activists have called on Brussels to sever trade ties with Israel and end its alleged complicity in the occupation.

News.Az