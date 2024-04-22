Sun Zhuangzhi: China-Azerbaijan ties progress both economically and politically

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between China and Azerbaijan have progressed both economically and politically, said Sun Zhuangzhi, Director of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

He made the remarks while speaking at the “Reassessment of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward” conference in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Zhuangzhi stressed that Azerbaijan is of great significance for the Chinese people.

“The relations between the two countries have been continuously developing since the presidency of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Additionally, he emphasized the ongoing progress of these friendly relations under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, expressing his hope for further strengthening of joint efforts with Azerbaijan in joint research,” he added.

News.Az