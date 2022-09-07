Super typhoon claims 7 more lives in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another seven people died due to flooding caused by super Typhoon Hinnamnor in the South Korean southeastern city of Pohang, local media reported on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

So far, 10 people have died while two others are missing since Monday when Typhoon Hinnamnor hit the East Asian nation, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Authorities pulled out nine people from a flooded underground complex, including seven in a state of cardiac arrest and pronounced dead later, while two others were rescued alive in Pohang, a port city in North Gyeongsang province, according to the report.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Typhoon Hinnamnor was one of the devastating typhoons that hit the country, displacing thousands of people and disrupting flights and businesses.

The super strong typhoon passed through the southern part of the country on Tuesday morning, damaging properties, flooding roads, and triggering landslides in Pohang and other coastal areas, according to the report.

News.Az