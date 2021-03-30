Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC on March 30.

According to the order, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Members of the Supervisory Board

Khalid Ahadov - Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan

Elnur Aliyev - Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Rahman Hummatov - Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan

Ruslan Alikhanov - CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding

Zaur Gurbanov - Deputy CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding

Fikrat Shirinov - Head of the Tax Policy and Revenue Department of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

