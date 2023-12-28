Supply roads in liberated Azerbaijani territories cleared of snow cover: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Necessary measures are being taken in order to organize the high-level service and combat activity of the Azerbaijani Army's units stationed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in all weather conditions.

The engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army clear the roads of snow in the liberated territories and keep them in working state, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat equipment.

The measures on engineering provision will be continued in the next year according to the plan.

