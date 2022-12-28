Supply vehicles of RPC unimpededly passed in direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin

Five supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers unimpededly passed from Azerbaijan's Khankandi to Lachin, News.az reports.

The participants of the action pulled out of the road and opened a corridor for the passage of cars.

Participants of the peaceful protest action of Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGO representatives created condition for the free movement of the convoy of cars from the place where the action is held.

News.Az