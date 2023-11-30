Supplying weapons to Armenia under guise of “Europe Peace Foundation” evokes sarcasm and ridicule: Western Azerbaijan Community

“According to the reports, the European Union will be providing military assistance to Armenia within the framework of the Europe Peace Foundation (EPF). Supplying weapons to Armenia under the guise of "Europe Peace Foundation" evokes sarcasm and ridicule,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The Community stressed that the European Union’s arming Armenia following France is a very wrong and dangerous step, which serves to increase tension in the region and strengthen revanchism in Armenia.

“The European Union must cease its policy of arming Armenia and bringing geopolitical competition to the South Caucasus region,” added the Community.

