Yandex metrika counter

Survey: Majority of Russians desire Putin’s e-election as President

  • World
  • Share
Survey: Majority of Russians desire Putin’s e-election as President

With a high turnout, the current head of state will receive 48% of the votes if the election takes place next Sunday.

About 64% of Russians desire Putin’s re-election as President of Russia in 2018, while 22% of the respondents want him to be replaced by another, according to a survey conducted by Levada-Center, APA reports citing Kommersant.
 
With a high turnout, the current head of state will receive 48% of the votes if the election takes place next Sunday.
 
At the same time, the leaders of the Communist Party and the Liberal-Democratic Party—Gennady Zyuganov and Vladimir Zhirinovsky will receive 3% each.
 
Every fifth Russian (19%) has not yet decided who to vote for. Another 10% has not decided whether or not vote. And 13% are absolutely sure that they will not vote.
 
The survey was conducted in March 31 to April 3 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over in 48 regions of Russia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      