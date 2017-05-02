Survey: Majority of Russians desire Putin’s e-election as President

+ ↺ − 16 px

With a high turnout, the current head of state will receive 48% of the votes if the election takes place next Sunday.

About 64% of Russians desire Putin’s re-election as President of Russia in 2018, while 22% of the respondents want him to be replaced by another, according to a survey conducted by Levada-Center, APA reports citing Kommersant.



At the same time, the leaders of the Communist Party and the Liberal-Democratic Party—Gennady Zyuganov and Vladimir Zhirinovsky will receive 3% each.



Every fifth Russian (19%) has not yet decided who to vote for. Another 10% has not decided whether or not vote. And 13% are absolutely sure that they will not vote.



The survey was conducted in March 31 to April 3 among 1,600 people aged 18 and over in 48 regions of Russia.

News.Az

News.Az