Survey reveals high levels of security concerns among EU citizens

A recent survey commissioned by the European Commission shows that nearly 47% of citizens in European Union countries are "fairly worried" about the bloc's security, with an additional 17% reporting they are "very worried."

Portugal leads in security concerns, with 77% of respondents expressing significant worry. In Germany, 54% of those surveyed also voiced concerns about EU security, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The survey, conducted online by Ipsos with over 25,000 EU citizens aged 15 and over, took place from late June to early July. Despite the security concerns, about 58% of EU citizens remain optimistic about the future of the Union, while 37% are pessimistic.Around 50% of EU citizens see the war in Ukraine as the biggest current challenge for the EU, while 41% of those surveyed currently consider irregular migration to be the greatest challenge.Another 35% of respondents also cited environmental problems and climate change.In terms of the issues that the EU should prioritize, respondents most frequently cited the environment and climate change (33%) and irregular migration (also 33%), followed by security and defense (29%) and the war in Ukraine (25%).Opinions differ among EU citizens regarding the performance of the economy across the EU over the next five years.Around 50% of respondents expressed confidence about the future of the economy, while 45% said they are more skeptical.

