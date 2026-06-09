Suspected separatist fighters shoot two students dead in Cameroon

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Gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters shot and killed two students Monday in Bambui, a locality in Cameroon's troubled English-speaking Northwest region, security sources and residents said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A local security official said the students were riding a commercial motorcycle when the attackers opened fire.

"The victims were both university students. The separatist terrorists have now found easy targets in students in Bambui," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua. "We will increase security in the area and go after these terrorists."

Police reports indicate that attacks on students and teachers have become frequent in Bambui.

Cameroon's English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been experiencing an armed separatist conflict since 2017, with separatists seeking to create a new nation.

News.Az