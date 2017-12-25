Suspicious box detected under Christmas tree at National Polytechnic University of Armenia

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia received a call from police, on Monday at 10:32am.

It was informed that there was a suspicious box under the Christmas tree that is placed at the yard of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, in capital city Yerevan, and that rescuers were needed, informed the MES.

A rescue squad and an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

Everyone inside the university was evacuated.

