Sweden pledges additional $23 million for humanitarian actions in Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her country will provide an additional $23 million to support humanitarian actions in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Speaking at the High-Level International Donor Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday, Andersson said that Ukraine is in dire need of humanitarian and financial support, as well as military equipment.

The Swedish premier underscored the need to mobilize funding for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

