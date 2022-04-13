Sweden, Poland to hold fundraising conference to help Ukrainians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden and Poland will co-organize a joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

Kozytsky met with Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Tobias Tyberg, who arrived in Lviv region, which has become the country's humanitarian hub, to find out what humanitarian needs Ukraine currently has.

"I spoke about the need for long-term storage products, medicines, essentials. Also, the country's settlements, where electricity supply has not yet been restored, need diesel generators," Kozytsy said in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, Tyberg said that Sweden is investing a lot of resources in the work of UN institutions, especially now, during a full-scale war, and is interested in their most effective cooperation with Ukraine.

The ambassador also said the head of the regional administration that Sweden would support Ukraine and that it had the same goal as Ukraine - victory.

News.Az