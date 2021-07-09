Sweden removes Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for unnecessary travel

Sweden has removed 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, from the list of countries that are not recommended to visit unnecessarily, according to the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

This decision came into force on July 8th.

The list of excluded countries includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

News.Az