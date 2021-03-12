Yandex metrika counter

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse Prince Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Xinhua. 

The royal couple isolated themselves on Wednesday following cold symptoms, the Royal court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told Swedish Television (SVT).

"They both show milder flu-like symptoms but feel good under the circumstances."

The royal couple's children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were also quarantined at home.


