Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse Prince Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Xinhua.

The royal couple isolated themselves on Wednesday following cold symptoms, the Royal court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told Swedish Television (SVT).

"They both show milder flu-like symptoms but feel good under the circumstances."

The royal couple's children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were also quarantined at home.

