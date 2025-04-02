Sweden’s Folksam sells Tesla stake over concerns about workers' rights
Sweden's largest insurer, Folksam, announced on Wednesday that it has sold its stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla, citing concerns about the company's position on workers' rights.
Folksam said in a statement it had tried to influence Tesla, together with other owners, through proposals submitted to the company's annual general meeting two years in a row, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Unfortunately, no improvement has been seen and a decision has therefore been made to divest the holding," its head of asset management and sustainability Marcus Blomberg said.
It was not immediately clear how many shares Folksam had sold.
The U.S. electric vehicle maker headed by billionaire Elon Musk is at the centre of a dispute in Sweden over its refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement and thus allow a labour union to negotiate on behalf of workers.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.