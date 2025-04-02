Sweden’s Folksam sells Tesla stake over concerns about workers' rights

"Unfortunately, no improvement has been seen and a decision has therefore been made to divest the holding," its head of asset management and sustainability Marcus Blomberg said.

It was not immediately clear how many shares Folksam had sold.

The U.S. electric vehicle maker headed by billionaire Elon Musk is at the centre of a dispute in Sweden over its refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement and thus allow a labour union to negotiate on behalf of workers.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.