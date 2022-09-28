Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for NATO talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden will send a delegation from its Interior Ministry to Türkiye for NATO talks next week, the Nordic country's foreign minister said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Stockholm's talks with Ankara are continuing without any problems, Ann Linde told state news agency TT.

Linde said she expects Türkiye to approve Sweden's NATO membership, adding that she met with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly in New York.

"We reviewed the negotiations, everything is going well," she said. "We abide by the agreement."

A tripartite memorandum was signed by Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden at a NATO summit in Madrid on June 28.

The first meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism established under the memorandum was held on Aug. 26 in Vantaa, Finland.

