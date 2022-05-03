Swedish embassy to resume its work in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swedish Embassy in Ukraine will resume its work in Kyiv on Wednesday, May 4, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced this on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“On Wednesday, the Swedish Embassy will re-open in Kyiv. Thank you Tobias Thyberg and team for your hard work, and to Poland for temporarily hosting us. Sweden will continue to stand with Ukraine, and is delighted that Sweden’s diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs,” she noted.

News.Az