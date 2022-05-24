Swedish, Finnish representative to visit Turkiye to discuss NATO bids

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara will host consultations on the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish delegation at the meeting will be headed by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Stockholm and Helsinki will be represented by Swedish State Secretary Oscar Stenstrom and Finnish Permanent State Secretary Jukka Salovaara, along with their respective delegations.

Last week, Sweden and Finland formally applied to join. But Turkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

