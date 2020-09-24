Swedish football star Ibrahimovic contracts coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian football club AC Milan announced Thursday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," Milan said on its website.

"The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative," it added.

Swedish striker Ibrahimovic previously played for Dutch side Ajax, Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan, Spain's Barcelona, US club Los Angeles Galaxy, France's Paris Saint-Germain as well as English side Manchester United.

The 38-year-old helped Barcelona win one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

