Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament on Monday, as a majority of parliament members backed his departure, Xinhua reports.

The parliament approved the no-confidence motion on the prime minister with 181 affirmative votes, more than the required 175 votes of the 349-seat parliament. Meanwhile, 109 voted against, and 51 abstained.

Lofven thus became the first sitting prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Swedish history.

News.Az