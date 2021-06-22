Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote
- 22 Jun 2021 09:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162473
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/swedish-pm-ousted-in-no-confidence-vote-1 Copied
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament on Monday, as a majority of parliament members backed his departure, Xinhua reports.
The parliament approved the no-confidence motion on the prime minister with 181 affirmative votes, more than the required 175 votes of the 349-seat parliament. Meanwhile, 109 voted against, and 51 abstained.
Lofven thus became the first sitting prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Swedish history.